Fundraising professionals organization to have Nov. 15 awards ceremony
Staff report
HOWLAND
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter is having its 29th annual awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Avalon Inn & Resort, 9519 E. Market St.
The winners are:
Outstanding Philanthropist: Carolynn & George Mitchell
Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist: Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
Outstanding Small Business Philanthropist: Kravitz Delicatessen and Inspired Catering
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Group: Hospice of the Valley Volunteers
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Atty. Carl A. Nunziato
Legacy Award: John M. McIntosh
Outstanding Young Philanthropists: Hannah and Brooklyn Beighley
Valley Impact Award: The Vindicator
Tickets are $40 and must be ordered by Oct. 26. Payments can be made to the Association of Fundraising Professional, P.O. Box 672, Youngstown, OH 44501.
