Fundraising professionals organization to have Nov. 15 awards ceremony

Staff report

HOWLAND

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter is having its 29th annual awards ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Avalon Inn & Resort, 9519 E. Market St.

The winners are:

Outstanding Philanthropist: Carolynn & George Mitchell

Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist: Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

Outstanding Small Business Philanthropist: Kravitz Delicatessen and Inspired Catering

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Group: Hospice of the Valley Volunteers

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Atty. Carl A. Nunziato

Legacy Award: John M. McIntosh

Outstanding Young Philanthropists: Hannah and Brooklyn Beighley

Valley Impact Award: The Vindicator

Tickets are $40 and must be ordered by Oct. 26. Payments can be made to the Association of Fundraising Professional, P.O. Box 672, Youngstown, OH 44501.