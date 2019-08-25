ARMED FORCES

VETERANS

Retiring after 29 years

BROOKFIELD

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Arthur C. Fuller, a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School, recently retired from active duty after 29 years of service. Fuller most recently served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, based at Newport News, Va.

HONORS

Aviation Battle Efficiency

Navy Lt. j.g. Sean P. Kearney and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Shane C. Gray, attached to the Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 home ported in Jacksonville, Fla., recently received the 2011 Aviation Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) from Commander, Naval Air Forces.

Kearney is a 2002 graduate of Farrell Area High School, Farrell, Pa., and Gray is a 2005 graduate of Jefferson High School, Jefferson.

ADVANCED TRAINING

Marine Aviation course

Marine Corps Pfc. Christopher R. Legeune, a 2009 graduate of Mathews High School, Vienna, completed the Marine Aviation Maintenance Administration Course at Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One, Marine Aviation Support Training Support Group 21, Meridian, Miss.

New Warrant Officer

Army Warrant Officer 1 Mark A. Springer has graduated from the Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Rucker, Ala.

The course prepares newly appointed officers for their first duty assignments and all subsequent assignments as warrant officers and chief warrant officers in the active Army, National Guard or Reserve.

Springer is the son of Korrine K. Parson and stepson of Walter B. Parson of East Liverpool. His wife, Chastity, is the daughter of Earnest Miller and Donna Corbin, both of East Liverpool. He is a 1988 graduate of East Liverpool High School.

DEPLOYED

Building community relations

Petty Officer 2nd Class Danielle Sierra of Youngstown (see photo above), embarked with the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7), referees sack races during a community relations project at St. John’s Anglican Primary School in Takoradi, Ghana, July 23, 2019.

Carson City is deployed to the Gulf of Guinea to demonstrate progress through partnerships and U.S. commitment to West African countries through small boat maintenance assistance, maritime law enforcement engagement and medical and community relations outreach.

BASIC TRAINING GRADS

Air Force: Reserve Airman 1st Class Hunter S. Schwab, a 2019 graduate of Canfield High School; Airman 1st Class Joshua A. Frank, a son of Christine Cannell and Jeff S. Frank of Homeworth, Ohio, and husband of Kara M. Frank of Sebring, is a 2013 graduate of Sebring Jr/Sr. High School; Reserve Airman 1st Class Allan A. Jurica (Sebring McKinley High School, ’09), former ward of Pam Martin of Sebring; Reserve Airman 1st Class Jeremy W. Coler (South Range High School, North Lima, ’07), son of William and Meri Coler of North Lima.

Army: National Guard Pfc. Levi W. Markwood (Lakeview High School, Stoneboro, Pa., ’01), son of Vernon Markwood of Sandy Lake, Pa., and Teresa Markwood of Hartstown, Pa.

Marine Corps: Pvt. Zachary A. Powell, son of Jennifer K. Powell and Leonard J. Powell, both of Sharpsville, Pa.; Pvt. John F. Brooks Jr., son of Margie Brooks of Salem and John F. Brooks Sr. of Alliance; Pvt. Ross Liskooka, son of George and Marie Liskooka, both of New Castle, Pa.

Navy: Fireman Marcus A. Collins (East Liverpool High School, ’07, and Kent State University, ’11), son of Margie K. and Mark A. Collins of East Liverpool.