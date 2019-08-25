Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township, department head meeting, 8:30 a.m., administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District, regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m., station 2, 7075 Herbert Road, Canfield.

Liberty school board, 5 p.m., high-school auditorium, 1 Leopard Way.

Newton Township trustees, 6:30 p.m., 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, personnel and services committee meeting in executive session, 8 a.m., meeting room, Canfield Library, 43 W. Main St.

Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board, board training, 5 p.m., CSB building, second floor, suite 201, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.