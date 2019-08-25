METRO DIGEST || Campbell, East Liverpool students charged with inducing panic

14-year-old Campbell Memorial student threatens shooting

CAMPBELL

A 14-year-old Campbell Memorial High School student is being held in the Martin Joyce Juvenile Justice Center, charged with inducing panic and making a terroristic threat at school.

Campbell police arrested the youth after it was reported he threatened to shoot up the school and told other students he was going to be the “next school shooter,” according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Both charges are felonies.

Campbell schools Superintendent Matthew Bowden said the suspect admitted to school officials that he said he was going to be the next school shooter and called his actions stupid. Bowden said the student is serving a 10-day out-of-school suspension and is facing a recommended expulsion hearing.

Beaver students, 10 and 11, charged with inducing panic

EAST LIVERPOOL

Two Beaver School District students are charged by the Columbiana County juvenile prosecutor with inducing panic. The charge stems from a video posted on “Tik Tok,” a social media site, in August. The juveniles are 10 and 11.

The school district learned of the video from concerned parents, and the school reached out to law enforcement for assistance, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Schools Superintendent Eric Lowe said the video was taken outside of school and the school was not mentioned in it. Lowe said the district is meeting with the students’ parents while the legal system works to handle the matter; and will follow advice from the district’s legal counsel and use the district’s student code of conduct to help determine discipline for the students.

YPD seeks shooting suspect, victim

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown police are searching for a suspect and a victim after they received reports of two people shooting each other at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Lucius Avenue and Market Street.

Police are also looking for a vehicle that fled the scene, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 330-742-8900, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Overdose Awareness Day event Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN

OhioCAN Mahoning County will have an event Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St., to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, which raises awareness of overdoses and works to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a free “walk-in” Narcan-device training and naloxone distribution. There will be speakers and music from 7 to 9 p.m. with a candlelight vigil starting at 9 p.m.

Eastwood Mall sets 50th anniversary

NILES

The 50th anniversary celebration of the Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 in the mall’s center court. The Cafaro Co., one of the pioneers of America’s shopping center industry, opened the mall in 1969.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available. The dress code calls for cocktail or business attire. For questions, call 330-747-2690.

Those attending should enter the mall entrances near Macy’s or the Eastwood Office Center Atrium near the Residence Inn.

