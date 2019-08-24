Women in business plan to network

CANFIELD

Inspiring Business Women, a nonprofit network organization for women looking to connect with other women in business, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Cocca’s Pizza, 5193 S. Canfield-Niles Road.

Speaker is Rhonda McConnell. Guests are welcome to come to one meeting for free. Membership is $20 a year. IBW meets the first Friday, third Tuesday and third Friday of each month. For information, email inspiringbusinesswomen@gmail.com.

Company gets pact

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $116,688 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Court to review Trump subpoenas

NEW YORK

A federal appeals court indicated Friday that it will take a hard look at the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s banking records after a lawyer for the president argued the request was too broad.

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals questioned lawyers for the president and Congress at a hearing on Trump’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that the subpoenas serve a legitimate legislative purpose and are valid. The most contentious exchange in a 90-minute hearing came when judges confronted lawyers for the recipients of the subpoenas – Deutsche Bank and Capital One – and asked whether they have Trump’s tax returns among their records.

Probe of Epstein opens in France

PARIS

France opened an investigation on Friday into the alleged rape of minors and a raft of other charges linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, broadening the search to uncover potential victims and accomplices of the financier two weeks after he killed himself.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the decision to open a preliminary investigation was based on “elements transmitted” to his office and “exchanges with American authorities, competent in the so-called Epstein affair.”

The investigation involves information regarding minors 15 years old and older, a statement by Heitz said.

Capital One suspect to stay in custody

SEATTLE

A U.S. judge on Friday ordered a woman accused of hacking Capital One and at least 30 other organizations to remain in custody pending trial because she is a flight risk and poses a physical danger to herself and others.

At a hearing in Seattle, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle Peterson said Paige Thompson’s “bizarre and erratic” behavior makes her a risk. The judge also said Thompson has no stable employment, residence or ties to the community and has stated that she wanted to die. She is charged with accessing personal information earlier this year on 106 million Capital One credit card holders.

Staff/wire reports