Cortland woman pleads guilty to Niles armed robbery

Staff report

WARREN

Alyssa R. Corradetti, 19, of Robbies Run in Cortland, pleaded guilty Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a charge of aggravated robbery with a gun in the parking lot of a Niles movie theater March 30.

Prosecutors are recommending she get a sentence of 4 to 51/2 years in prison, the same sentence her co-defendant, Austin J. Dunn, 19, of Prince Drive in Cortland, received from Judge Peter Kontos on July 3 in common pleas court. Dunn pleaded guilty to the same charge and gun specification.

Corradetti and Dunn were charged after a Warren man reported he was in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Regal Cinema near the Eastwood Mall when two people with guns approached him, one with a bandana on his face.

One of them opened his door, reached into the vehicle and said, “Give me all you got,” then took cash out of his vehicle, according to a Niles police report.

The victim said the two left in a vehicle. The victim followed the vehicle and saw it parked near North Road Tobacco, 2008 North Road, and alerted police.

Niles Police Capt. Robert Miketa located the vehicle. He and other officers arrested Dunn and Corradetti at gunpoint and recovered two guns, $945 in cash and suspected marijuana and other drugs from the vehicle.