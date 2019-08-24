Teen charged with having a BB gun at Warren G. Harding High School

Staff report

WARREN

A male student, 15, was charged with possessing a BB gun Thursday at Warren G. Harding High School after his movements in a classroom drew the attention of a teacher.

A Warren police report written by a school resource officer says the incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. and resulted in police seizing the BB gun and taking the teen to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

Officials say the student and other students were seen looking in the student’s book bag. Noticing this, the teacher took action that led to the BB gun being found. It is described in the police report as a black Umarex XBG pistol that looks like a handgun.

Stanley Elkins, county juvenile prosecutor, said so far there is no evidence the boy threatened anyone. The teen is charged with possessing it in a school safety zone. Threatening someone would have been a more serious charge, Elkins said.

The teen had a detention hearing Monday in juvenile court, resulting in him being released on house arrest. He is not allowed to go anywhere without a parent except school or work, Elkins said.

When asked whether the student has been suspended from school, Superintendent Steve Chiaro said the school district “will not be commenting on the specifics as has been our procedure” because it involves a “student disciplinary matter.”

The teen’s charge is called “illegal conveyance or possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone,” a first-degree misdemeanor.

Chiaro released the following statement Friday: “As our building administration responded to and investigated this matter, at no time did we believe there was a direct threat or imminent danger presented to our students and staff. We continue to strive to maintain the safety and well-being of our students and faculty at all times.”