Overdose Awareness Day event Thursday on North Side


August 24, 2019 at 7:58p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

OhioCAN Mahoning County will have an event Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St., to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, which raises awareness of overdoses and works to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a free “walk-in” Narcan-device training and naloxone distribution. There will be speakers and music from 7 to 9 p.m. with a candlelight vigil starting at 9 p.m.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Sorry, no featured properties currently.