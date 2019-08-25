Overdose Awareness Day event Thursday on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN

OhioCAN Mahoning County will have an event Thursday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Youngstown, 1105 Elm St., to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, which raises awareness of overdoses and works to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

The event starts at 6 p.m. with a free “walk-in” Narcan-device training and naloxone distribution. There will be speakers and music from 7 to 9 p.m. with a candlelight vigil starting at 9 p.m.