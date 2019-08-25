Nun Run '19 includes free Kids Run
CANFIELD
Nun Run ‘19 is set for Oct. 5 at The Ursuline Center, 4280 Shields Road. The Kids Run for those 10 and under begins at 8:15 a.m.; the 1-mile walk will start at 8:30; and the 5K race begins at 9 a.m.
The entry fee is $20 if received by Oct. 4. or $25 the day of the race. There is no entry fee for the Kids’ Run.
In order to be guaranteed a T-shirt, the entry fee must be received by Sept. 20. Packet pick-up and registration is at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in the center’s auditorium.
Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as age group winners. Proceeds benefit the Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry. For online registration, visit https://thenunrun2019.eventbrite.com. Make checks payable to Ursuline Sisters HIV/AIDS Ministry. Mail payment and completed registration to: Ursuline Center, in care of Daniel Wakefield, 4280 Shields Road, Canfield 44406.
