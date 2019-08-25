NEO impact Academy ribbon-cutting, tour Sept. 9


August 24, 2019 at 8:44p.m.

CAMPBELL

The Northeast Ohio Impact Academy will have a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at 436 Struthers-Coitsville Road.

Weather permitting, those attending the event will also be offered a tour of the nearby Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center.

Those interested in attending should call Carol Michaels at 330-799-6720.

