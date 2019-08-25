Eastwood Mall's 50th anniversary event set for Sept. 15


August 24, 2019 at 8:25p.m.

NILES

The 50th anniversary celebration of the Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 15 in the mall’s center court. The Cafaro Co., one of the pioneers of America’s shopping center industry, opened the mall in 1969.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour from 6 to 7. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available. The dress code calls for cocktail or business attire. For questions, call 330-747-2690.

Those attending should enter the mall entrances near Macy’s or the Eastwood Office Center Atrium near the Residence Inn.

