Drivers beware: OVI checkpoint in Austintown tonight
AUSTINTOWN
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force, in conjunction with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, is conducting a sobriety checkpoint from 10:30 p.m. today to 2:30 a.m. Sunday at 4545 New Road.
In addition, officers from participating agencies of the Mahoning County OVI Task Force will conduct saturation patrols in various areas in Mahoning County throughout the weekend to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.
Motorists need to make arrangements to get home safely if they are planning to consume alcohol, according to OHSP officials.
