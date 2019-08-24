METRO DIGEST || Causeway repairs

Causeway repairs

KINSMAN

A news conference will take place at noon Monday at the Kinsman Lake causeway to announce the start of $1.8 million in repairs to the causeway, part of which washed out July 20 during a huge rain event.

The washout left residents of about 25 homes in the Lakelands neighborhood with nearly no access in or out of their neighborhood, though several of the residents have since returned.

Gary Shaffer, deputy Trumbull County engineer, said “a lot” of the work will begin Monday, including the demolition of a house precariously close to the edge of the washed-out part of the causeway. That property will be a key staging area for the work.

Shaffer said Gov. Mike DeWine’s emergency declaration was the biggest factor in getting the repairs started, but several other things also had to take place, such as getting agreements with downstream property owners.

Shooting victim ID’d

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County coroner Friday identified Damon Sims, 30, as the man who died after being shot about 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Marion Avenue on the South Side.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Cuyahoga County coroner, but the death is being listed as Youngstown’s 15th homicide of 2019. In 2018, Youngstown had 26 homicides.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Man killed in crash

CHAMPION

A Leavittsburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Templeton Road north of U.S. Route 422 at 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Letham Swinyer, 60, died at the scene after his pickup truck went off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the truck to catch fire. He was headed southbound.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Champion police and fire departments, Farmington Fire Department and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The road was closed for about two hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Charged after collision

AUSTINTOWN

A Boardman man’s car collided with three other cars Wednesday afternoon on Kirk Road and he was given the opioid-overdose antidote naxolone after the crash, according to police reports.

William Deavers, 54, of Boardman was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle intoxicated and failure to control vehicle.

Five others were treated for injuries.

Deavers is scheduled to appear for his arraignment in county area court at 7 p.m. Monday.

Freed from vehicle

WARREN

City firefighters worked to free a man from his vehicle after it was involved in a 5:30 a.m. crash Friday with another vehicle on Parkman Road at Tod Avenue Northwest.

The legs of one of the drivers became trapped under the dashboard. The two vehicles involved were a dump truck and a car, according to the Trumbull County 911 center.

Bridge to be closed

YOUNGSTOWN

The Dividing Sycamore Bridge in Mill Creek Park will close to traffic Monday.

The closure will include a section of Bears Den Road between West Drive and Cross Drive. The work is a component of the MetroParks’ capital improvement project to rehabilitate the historic sandstone bridge. The bridge and roadway will remain closed and inaccessible for about seven weeks.

All Mill Creek Park facilities near the project site, including Lower Bears Den Picnic Area, will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the project. Previously scheduled races and events that require use of the bridge will not be impacted.

Camp celebration

CANFIELD

Camp Stambaugh’s 100th Anniversary staff volunteers and professional staff will have the final meeting to prepare for the celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Camp Stambaugh dining hall, 3712 Leffingwell Road.

In 1919, upon the death of Henry H. Stambaugh of the Stambaugh-Thompson Co., the Stambaugh family farm was given to the local Boy Scouts organization for the purpose of providing a permanent home for the local Boy Scouts to provide outdoor programming and activities. Thus began the operations of Camp Stambaugh, one of the oldest continuously operating scout camps in the state and the country.

The actual celebration event is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 20–22. More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend. The event will feature more than 40 activities.

The Great Trail Council has been making improvements to the camp facilities, including the recent reopening of the lake that had been drained for numerous years and the installation of a new pool liner.

Learning about beavers

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will offer a natural history program about beavers from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Jennings staff will provide information about an animal that has made its presence known again at the park after a period of absence.

A brief, indoor introduction will be followed by an outdoor walk to search for signs of recent beaver activity, and perhaps even to catch a glimpse of one of these industrious creatures. Preregistration is not necessary for the free, public program. For information, call 724-794-6011.

Vaping illnesses probed

COLUMBUS (AP)

Health officials said they’re investigating reports of six Ohioans who vape who experienced breathing illnesses.

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday asked health care providers to report all suspected cases of serious pulmonary illness where the cause is unclear and the patients have a history of vaping or using e-cigarettes.

Dr. Amy Acton is the director of the state Health Department. She said such reports of illnesses contradict the widespread notion that vaping is safe.