Campbell student threatens to be 'next school shooter'
CAMPBELL
A 14-year-old Campbell Memorial High School student is being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center, charged with inducing panic and making a terroristic threat at school.
Campbell police arrested the youth after it was reported he threatened to shoot up the school and told other students he was going to be the “next school shooter,” according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Both charges are felonies.
Campbell schools Superintendent Matthew Bowden said the suspect admitted to school officials that he said he was going to be the next school shooter and called his actions stupid. Bowden said the student is serving a 10-day out-of-school suspension and is facing a recommended expulsion hearing.
