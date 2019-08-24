BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
William and Jessie Holland, Hubbard, boy, Aug. 22.
Jason and Shannon Vodhanel, Canfield, boy, Aug. 22.
Rich and Erika Sereday, Brookfield, boy, Aug. 22.
Christopher and Deanna Pelo, Warren, boy, Aug. 22.
Ashlee Falkner, Hubbard, girl, Aug. 22.
Amber House, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 22.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Skyler Gadley and Joseph Barnes II, Newton Falls, boy, Aug. 21.
Kyle and Elizabeth Sersich, Warren, girl, Aug. 21.
