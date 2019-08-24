BIRTHS


August 24, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

William and Jessie Holland, Hubbard, boy, Aug. 22.

Jason and Shannon Vodhanel, Canfield, boy, Aug. 22.

Rich and Erika Sereday, Brookfield, boy, Aug. 22.

Christopher and Deanna Pelo, Warren, boy, Aug. 22.

Ashlee Falkner, Hubbard, girl, Aug. 22.

Amber House, Columbiana, girl, Aug. 22.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Skyler Gadley and Joseph Barnes II, Newton Falls, boy, Aug. 21.

Kyle and Elizabeth Sersich, Warren, girl, Aug. 21.

