10-, 11-year-olds charged with inducing panic
EAST LIVERPOOL
Two Beaver School District students are charged by the Columbiana County juvenile prosecutor with inducing panic. The charge stems from a video posted on “Tik Tok,” a social media site, in August. The juveniles are 10 and 11.
The school district learned of the video from concerned parents, and the school reached out to law enforcement for assistance, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Schools Superintendent Eric Lowe said the video was taken outside of school and the school was not mentioned in it. Lowe said the district is meeting with the students’ parents while the legal system works to handle the matter; and will follow advice from the district’s legal counsel and use the district’s student code of conduct to help determine discipline for the students.
