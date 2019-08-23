Youngstown council candidate arrested for child endangering

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said it took several doses of the opiate antidote naloxone early Wednesday evening to revive an independent city council candidate who was arrested on three counts of child endangering after an accident in the 900 block of Woodford Avenue on the South Side.

Adrian McDowell, 34, who is running for the 3rd Ward council seat, also had a warrant for drug charges from Mahoning County Area Court, reports said. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

His address in the police report was listed as Edwards Street, where he lived a few years ago. When he filed to run for council with the Mahoning County elections board, he listed his address as North Avenue.

Police responding to the accident about 7:10 p.m. found a crowd surrounding McDowell as paramedics tried to revive him, reports said. Reports said he had several packets of suboxone in his pockets and he told police he has a prescription. But he also told police he took two painkillers he bought at a nearby gas station just before a car he was driving with three children inside collided with a parked car.

The children were placed with a relative, reports said.

In his candidate questionnaire to The Vindicator, he said public safety and preventing violent crime are his priorities in running for office.

Blood was drawn from McDowell to be tested to see if he could be charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.