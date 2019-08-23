Warren man found shot

WARREN

For the second morning in a row, a city man was found shot, this time on Courthouse Square.

The man, 32, was found on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Park Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Thursday with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He has a “major injury,” a police report says.

Police were called to the location for a car accident.

At 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, a city man, 34, was found shot in the 100 block of Atlantic Street Northeast, which is about five blocks north of where Thursday’s shooting took place.

That man also suffered a “major injury,” police said.

Bicyclist hit by car

MECCA

A juvenile male riding a bicycle suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car on state Route 88 near Morrell Ray Road in the township at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Samantha Frank, 21, of Cortland was eastbound on Route 88 in a 2015 Ford Escape when the juvenile made an abrupt left turn in front of Frank’s vehicle and was struck, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The youth was knocked off the bicycle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Frank was not injured.

Route 88 was closed for about three hours. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and township fire department assisted. The crash remains under investigation.

Park roads to close

YOUNGSTOWN

These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from about 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for the 10th annual Panerathon road race: Price Road, Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens, West Glacier Drive, West Drive and Slippery Rock Bridge.

Natural-gas rate

YOUNGSTOWN

The city announced it has established a 12-month fixed rate of $2.92 per Mcf for natural gas for city residents who participate in the aggregate program.

The new rates will run through the October 2020 billing cycle.

Residents and small commercial customers should expect a letter from IGS Energy to arrive in the coming days.

Those who are not signed up for the program can do so by calling IGS Energy at 877-353-0162.

Roundtable discussion

WARREN

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s staff had a roundtable discussion Thursday with Trumbull County veterans to discuss their priorities and what the senator can do to help them in Washington, D.C.

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, is a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Baird Brothers featured

CANFIELD

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwood products will be featured in an upcoming “This Old House” digital brand episode called “House One.” The host, Jenn Largesse, will complete a project in her own home south of Cleveland that will feature several Baird Brothers elements.

Clinics want ban permanently blocked

COLUMBUS (AP)

Lawyers for abortion clinics challenging an Ohio law banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected have asked a federal court to block the measure permanently.

In a filing this week in federal court in Columbus, the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio and others said a July 3 decision by Judge Michael Barrett temporarily blocking the so-called heartbeat bill should continue indefinitely.

Barrett opined that abortion providers’ constitutional challenge was “certain to succeed.”

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the legislation in April, joining a national push by mostly Republican-led states aimed at sparking the legal challenge that will overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion.

Ohio didn’t challenge Barrett’s injunction and the deadline to do so has passed.