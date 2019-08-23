Warren firefighters respond to early morning crash
WARREN — City firefighters worked to free a man from his vehicle after it was involved in a 5:30 a.m. crash with another vehicle on Parkman Road at Tod Avenue Northwest this morning.
The legs of one of the drivers became trapped under the dash board. The two vehicles involved were a dump truck and a car, according to the Trumbull County 911 center.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 6, 2014 12:01 a.m.
1 killed, 5 injured in 6-vehicle crash near Austintown
- December 8, 2003 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN Winter storm warning remains in effect through the morning
- May 14, 2016 7:15 p.m.
8 dead, about 40 hurt, in South Texas bus crash
- July 7, 2015 10:55 p.m.
4-vehicle crash in Warren injures 3 people
- October 21, 2013 11:29 a.m.
Warren law director: Officer's car not equipped with video
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.