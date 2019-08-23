Surplus food/clothing
Surplus food/clothing
Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, food distribution, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Saturday for those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511, and 44515. Participants must bring identification.
Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman. Clothing giveaway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- October 26, 2018 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- November 27, 2009 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- August 26, 2016 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
- August 25, 2017 midnight
Surplus food/clothing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.