Surplus food/clothing

Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, food distribution, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Saturday for those living in ZIP codes 44509, 44511, and 44515. Participants must bring identification.

Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road, Boardman. Clothing giveaway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.