YPD investigates series of shootings

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A series of shootings that began late Wednesday left one man dead and four others wounded.

Police Chief Robin Lees said it is too early to say if the shootings are connected.

About 1:25 p.m. Thursday, police and paramedics called to the 300 block of West Marion Avenue found a wounded man lying in the South Side street. Paramedics worked on him there and then took him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, but he later died.

His death is the city’s 15th homicide this year. The city had 12 homicides at this time last year.

Lees said investigators found 9 mm shell casings at the scene. Several people were being questioned by investigators in the detective bureau late Thursday afternoon.

Police said they did not want to release the man’s name until the Mahoning County coroner has a chance to notify his relatives.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call detectives at 330-742-8911 or the patrol office at 330-742-8950.

Four people were wounded late Wednesday and early Thursday in three other shootings.

A woman on Scioto Avenue on the East Side was wounded after a shooting there about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. She was outside of a home when she was shot.

About 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a man in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Avenue on the South Side heard gunfire from his front yard and when he stood up he was wounded in both legs, reports said. Officers found several bullet holes in the home of the 18-year-old victim and also recovered several 9 mm shell casings from the road in front of the home.

About 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, two passengers in a car on the Himrod Avenue Expressway near Albert Street on the East Side were wounded after several shots were fired at the car they were riding in.

The driver of the car said he heard shots, then a white car passed his car. No further information was available; the narrative on the report for the shooting was blacked out because the shooting is under investigation.

All victims are being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police said none of their wounds are life-threatening.