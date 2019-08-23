Rally held today to support Chaz Bunch

YOUNGSTOWN — “Free Chaz Bunch” read signs held by some of the dozen people now rallying on the steps of the Mahoning County Courthouse.

Bunch, 34, and three others were convicted of a raping and robbing a woman in 2001, when Bunch was 16. He was sentenced to 105 years in prison for the crime.

His supporters today said the man was wrongfully convicted.

“Chaz has done 18 years. He’s been in prison longer than he was free,” said Tahiyrah Ali, of the Cincinnati-based Free Ohio Movement.

Ali said the group, which advocates for incarcerated citizens, has been focusing on juveniles serving life sentences after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled juvenile prison sentences for nonhomicide crimes that exceed the convict’s life expectancy as cruel and unusual.

The state’s high court in March 2018 vacated the 112-year prison sentence of Brandon Moore, who was also convicted in the rape, and he was re-sentenced last year to 50 years.

Bunch is set for resentencing Sept. 6 before Judge Maureen Sweeney of common pleas court.

