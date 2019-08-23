Ohio prison worker jailed over alleged hit list
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio corrections employee has been charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly telling other employees he had a hit list of corrections officers he would shoot.
Chace Dobbs, 21, of Springfield, Ohio, was arrested Wednesday afternoon at Madison County Correctional Institution in central Ohio. He was due in court today. Court records didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney.
Dobbs allegedly said there were employees he would shoot for various reasons, but said he was only joking. Authorities say a loaded handgun was found in his vehicle in the prison’s parking lot, along with an unloaded gun.
Jo Ellen Smith, spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, says Dobbs has resigned his job as a prison mailroom clerk. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
