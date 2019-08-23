No arrests yet in Youngstown shootings
YOUNGSTOWN — Police Chief Robin Lees said this morning police have not yet made arrests in a series of shootings that left one dead and four wounded, but are following up on “promising leads.”
Police on Thursday afternoon found a black male in his 30s who had been shot lying in the street in the 300 block of West Marion Avenue on the South Side. He later died at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Four other people were wounded in separate shootings late Wednesday and early Thursday, including a woman outside a Scioto Avenue home, an 18-year-old man along Aberdeen Avenue and two people traveling in a vehicle that was shot several times along the Himrod Expressway, near Albert Street.
Lees previously told The Vindicator it’s too early to determine if the shootings are connected.
The Mahoning County coroner’s office later today is expected to release the identity of the man killed in the West Marion Avenue shooting.
