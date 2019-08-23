NEWSMAKERS

Sarah Sanders hired by Fox News

NEW YORK

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining the broadcast organization long favored by the first viewer.

Fox News says Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and the radio and podcast division.

Sanders was press secretary for Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, quarreling with reporters who aggressively questioned her about any number of controversies involving the president.

In a statement, Sanders said she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Kodak Black pleads guilty to federal weapons charges

MIAMI

Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday to federal weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

Black entered the change of plea in a Miami federal court. Prosecutors charged him with crimes including falsifying information on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop on two separate occasions.

Black, 22, was able to obtain three of the weapons: a 9 mm handgun, a .380-caliber handgun and a semi-automatic Mini Draco weapon. Authorities said one of the guns was found at the scene of a March shooting in Pompano Beach.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual-assault charges in other states.

When U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno asked Black why he needed so many weapons, he said he needed them for “protection.”

Associated Press