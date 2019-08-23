New exhibit shows how Tod family lived in 1800s

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

The Tod family left a footprint in Youngstown’s history.

George Tod and his family were some of the first to settle in the city, and Tod served in several public roles. His son, David Tod, was most notably Ohio’s governor during the Civil War and helped incorporate the Brier Hill Iron and Coal Company.

The Mahoning Valley Historical Society gave members of the Tod family a preview of the “Tod Family Treasures: 19th Century Heirlooms” exhibit at the Arms Family Museum, 648 Wick Ave. Thursday evening. The exhibit, which gives visitors a glimpse of the Tod family’s life in the 1800s, is open to the public starting today.

It will run through 2020.

“It’s nice to have all these artifacts preserved, these are beautiful pieces of art,” said David Tod, the great-great-grandson of Gov. David Tod. “It’s nice to revisit the Civil War days and keep the preserved history where people can appreciate it.”

Most of the family members live out of state, but came to see the exhibit.

Family portraits, china, silver and other family possessions are featured in the exhibit. A Mahogany parlor piano owned by Gov. Tod in the 1840s and donated to the historical society in 1938 was on display, as well as a saddle used by the Tods when Gov. Tod was the U.S. Ambassador to Brazil.

These materials were donated or loaned by members of the family. Thanks to a donation by Penelope and Charles Curry, the exhibit also features an ornately carved walnut bed and marble-topped dresser that was created in the 1870s and used by the Tods.

The bedroom set was given to Anna Morgan King, a friend of the Tod family, and eventually was passed down to Anna May Morgan Curry, then to her grandson Charles Curry in the late 1970s. The set was delivered to the museum from Currys’ Minnesota home with monetary help from the Tod Foundation.

The couple contacted the historical society to offer the set for the society’s collection.

“Youngstown was a very special place to Charles’ grandmother. She grew up here and studied voice and music here, so we just thought this was bringing it home,” Penelope Curry said.

The Arms Family Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.