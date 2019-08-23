Mill Creek Park bridge closed Monday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Dividing Sycamore Bridge in Mill Creek Park will close to traffic for roadway construction work Monday.
The closure will include a section of Bears Den Drive between West Drive and Cross Drive. The work is a component of the MetroParks’ capital improvement project to rehabilitate the historic sandstone bridge. The bridge and roadway will remain closed and inaccessible for about seven weeks.
All Mill Creek Park facilities near the project site, including Lower Bears Den Picnic Area, will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the project. Previously scheduled races and events that require use of the bridge will not be impacted.
