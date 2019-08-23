MAHONING COUNTY Indictments

A grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Juwan A. Hawkins, 26, Compton Lane, felonious assault and domestic violence.

Leandre Jeter, 29, c/o Lorain Correctional Institution, felonious assault with a repeat-offender status.

Blondina Wright, 44, Morse Drive, Niles, three counts of theft of drugs and tampering with records.

Rudolph Matland, 38, c/o Mahoning County jail, escape.

Joseph Jordan, 40, c/o Mahoning County jail, failure to provide notice of change of address.

Hubert D. Clardy III, 36, c/o Mahoning County jail, failure to provide notice of change of address.

Irving E. Wilkerson, 50, Market Street, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Brandon M. Warner, 21, West South Range Road, Salem, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and obstructing official business.

Ashlee D. Huffman, 22, West South Range Road, Salem, assault and obstructing official business.

Kahna O. Matthews, 18, Atkinson Avenue, two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Keith L. Foster, 18, South Jackson Street, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jonathan Jordan Jr., Kendis Circle, counterfeiting and petty theft.

Christopher L. Scott, 38, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications.

Tyjuan Jones, 19, Midlothian Boulevard, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and violating a protection order.

Bennie Lee Poole, 19, c/o Mahoning County jail, aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications and obstructing official business.

Nathaniel Carter, 19, c/o Mahoning County jail, aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications and obstructing official business.

Tyleyce Redmond, 19, Pin Oak Drive, New Castle, Pa., aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications.

Victor M. Slocum, 26, Aberdeen Avenue, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Rachel L. Cassidy, 36, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Christopher G. Robinson, 20, c/o Mahoning County jail, robbery.

Howard J. Winkleman, 43, state Route 534, Newton Falls, theft.

Samantha Strawderman, 30, Fairlawn Heights, Warren, theft.

Angel R. Grantz, 33, c/o Mahoning County jail, theft.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts