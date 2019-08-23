Kokrak even par, 10 shots back at Tour Championship
ATLANTA — Jason Kokrak, the Warren JFK grad, is at even par and 10 shots back of the leaders at the FedEx Cup Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club as he begins his second round.
Kokrak shot a 71 on Thursday, and he is 1-under after 11 holes today. The leaders are Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, all at 10-under par.
The winner takes home $15 million.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 28, 2011 midnight
Kokrak tied for second at Tour finale
- June 26, 2015 midnight
Inside the ropes with …
- August 16, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Kokrak tied for BMW Championship lead
- August 8, 2013 5:05 p.m.
Kokrak 4-over par in first round
- October 14, 2011 midnight
Kokrak tied at top after 1st round
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.