Dayton police say man killed by officer after struggle
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an officer has fatally shot a man who struggled with him over the officer’s stun gun.
Police say the shooting followed a traffic stop for erratic driving and a two-block foot chase Thursday evening in the southwest Ohio city. The wounded suspect died after being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Names of the 29-year-old slain man and the police officer haven’t been released. Police Chief Richard Biehl plans to discuss the shooting in a news conference to be scheduled later today.
Police say a second person in the vehicle that was stopped drove off during the struggle. Police said a firearm was recovered.
