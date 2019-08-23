Camp Stambaugh 100th anniversary planning meeting is Sunday

CANFIELD — Camp Stambaugh’s 100th Anniversary staff volunteers and professional staff will have the final meeting to prepare for the celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the Camp Stambaugh dining hall, 3712 Leffingwell Road.

In 1919, upon the death of Henry H. Stambaugh of the Stambaugh-Thompson Co., the Stambaugh family farm was given to the local Boy Scout organization for the purpose of providing a permanent home for the local Boy Scouts to provide outdoor programming and activities. Thus began the operations of Camp Stambaugh, one of the oldest continuously operating scout camps in the state and the country.

The actual celebration event is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 20–22. More than 1,000 participants are expected to attend. The event will feature more than 40 activities.

The Great Trail Council has been making improvements to the camp facilities, including the recent reopening of the lake that had been drained for numerous years and the installation of a new pool liner.