BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jonathan and Marissa Pugh, New Middletown, boy, Aug. 21.
Rob and Lauren McGhee, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 21.
Jay Matthey and Monica Bechtel, Columbiana, boy, Aug. 21.
Christopher and Jennifer Brady, Berlin Center, boy, Aug. 21.
Fantasia Hubbard and JaBraelyn Bunn, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 21.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ashlee Johnson, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 18.
Charlene Hendricks and Christopher Esposito, Girard, boy, Aug. 19.
Tina Epperley, Cortland, boy, Aug. 19.
Frank and Jessica Hanshaw, Warren, boy, Aug. 19.
Karena Dennison and Joseph Nice, Warren, boy, Aug. 19.
Serena Taylor and James Taylor Jr., Windham, girl, Aug. 20.
