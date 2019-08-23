BIRTHS


August 23, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Jonathan and Marissa Pugh, New Middletown, boy, Aug. 21.

Rob and Lauren McGhee, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 21.

Jay Matthey and Monica Bechtel, Columbiana, boy, Aug. 21.

Christopher and Jennifer Brady, Berlin Center, boy, Aug. 21.

Fantasia Hubbard and JaBraelyn Bunn, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 21.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Ashlee Johnson, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 18.

Charlene Hendricks and Christopher Esposito, Girard, boy, Aug. 19.

Tina Epperley, Cortland, boy, Aug. 19.

Frank and Jessica Hanshaw, Warren, boy, Aug. 19.

Karena Dennison and Joseph Nice, Warren, boy, Aug. 19.

Serena Taylor and James Taylor Jr., Windham, girl, Aug. 20.

