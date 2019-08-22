Shooting suspect found with stolen gun

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two men arrested Tuesday on weapons charges at a home in the 1400 block of Bryson Street on the North Side is a suspect in a shooting Monday that wounded a man.

Police arrested Da’Qwann Henderson, 19, of Bryson Street, about 12:45 p.m. He was arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Renee DiSalvo set his bond at $55,000.

Police said Henderson is a suspect in a shooting about 5:20 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue on the North Side, where a man was shot several times during an exchange of gunfire at a gas station.

Kathy Thompson, assistant city prosecutor, told the judge Henderson pulled into the parking spot parallel to a car the victim was in and fired several shots. The victim was struck six times, Thompson said.

The victim is recovering in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Thompson said the shooting happened in broad daylight at a busy gas station, and video shows several cars going through the parking lot at the time the shots were fired.

Arrested with Henderson was Michael Crump, 36, of Liberty. He was arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons. Judge DiSalvo set his bond at $17,500.

Police would not say how Henderson was a suspect, but Detective Sgt. George Anderson drove by his house Tuesday because he knew he lived there. Reports said Henderson was standing outside and an SUV suspected of being involved in the shooting that Henderson reported as stolen was parked in a vacant lot next to Henderson’s home.

Anderson called for backup. When other officers arrived, Henderson reached for his waist, ducked behind a car then rose up with his hands in the air to show he did not have a gun.

Crump was also outside and he could be seen putting something next to the tire of another car, reports said.

Reports said officers found a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine where Henderson was standing and a loaded 9 mm handgun where Crump was standing.

There was also a small bag of suspected heroin by Henderson, reports said.

The gun found near Henderson was reported stolen in October 2015 from Boardman, reports said.

Reports said Crump admitted he owned the 9 mm gun.