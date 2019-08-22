Youngstown schools fall sports seasons begin this week

YOUNGSTOWN

The fall sports seasons are underway for Youngstown City School District scholar-athletes.

There are some changes to the costs to attend the events. Ticket prices for home volleyball and football games at East and Chaney high schools are $7 for adults and $4 for students.

But the option of buying a season pass returns this year for fans, said Rick Shepas, chief of physical development and athletics.

“We do have season passes for sale at each high school in the office,” he said. “For adults it’s $35 and $20 for students. That grants you admission to any home fall sports contest within the city schools.”

There will be a $2 charge for parking this year in the Rayen Stadium lot where both the East Golden Bears and the Chaney Cowboys will play home football games. Programs will be available for $3.

“We look forward to seeing all of the fans out to support our young scholar-athletes,” Shepas said. “We wish the best of luck to both East and Chaney this year.”

This will be the first time Chaney has fielded a varsity football team since 2010. The Cowboys face Cardinal Mooney Aug. 29 at Rayen Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

East’s Golden Bears open the season Aug. 30 against Liberty at Liberty. The contest kicks off at 7 p.m.

Volleyball started the season this week for both the East and Chaney teams. The next Chaney game is at home Aug. 27 against Warren JFK. The junior varsity game starts at 5:30 p.m. with varsity at 7 p.m.

The Golden Bears, whose first game is today (Thursday, Aug. 22) against Akron Kenmore-Garfield will face Ursuline Aug. 26 at home. The JV game starts at 5:30 p.m. with varsity at 7 p.m.