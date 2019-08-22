Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to announce run for 3rd term

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who has ended his climate change-focused 2020 presidential bid, announced today he'll seek a third term as governor.

Two people close to Inslee told The Associated Press that Inslee planned to make the announcement in an email to supporters. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the announcement publicly.

Inslee, who made fighting climate change the central theme of his presidential campaign, announced Wednesday night that he was ending his campaign after nearly six months.

Inslee said that he was confident that Democrats would select a nominee who would champion climate change issues but that it had become clear that he wouldn't be the person selected. Inslee said he was not endorsing anyone but would support whoever is the nominee.

"I believe we're going to have a candidate to fight this battle," he said on MSNBC. "I'm inspired by the people I've met across the country. I'm not going to carry the ball but we're going to make sure somebody is."

Inslee, who had previously been scheduled to visit New Hampshire today, will now be back in Washington state for a news conference at Planned Parenthood in Seattle regarding the Title X family planning program.