Warren cops investigating second straight morning shooting


August 22, 2019 at 9:04a.m.

WARREN — For the second morning in a row, a city man has been found shot, this time on Courthouse Square.

The man, 32, was found on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Park Avenue at 12:15 a.m. today with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has a "major injury," a police report says.

Police were called to the location for a car accident.

At 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, a city man, 34, was found shot in the 100 block of Atlantic Street Northeast, which is about five blocks north of where today's shooting took place. That man also suffered a "major injury," police said.

