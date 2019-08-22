US and Taliban resume talks on ending America's longest war
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A United States envoy and the Taliban resumed negotiations today on ending America's longest war.
A Taliban member familiar with, but not part of, the talks that resumed in Qatar said U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad also met one-on-one Wednesday with the Taliban's lead negotiator, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.
The Taliban member spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk with reporters.
Baradar is one of the Taliban's founders and has perhaps the strongest influence on the insurgent group's rank-and-file members. Some in Afghanistan fear that Taliban fighters who reject a deal with the U.S. could migrate to other militant groups such as the brutal local affiliate of the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding over the weekend that killed at least 80 people.
That attack again raised fears among Afghans that a U.S.-Taliban deal will bring little peace for long-suffering civilians who have died by the tens of thousands in the past decade alone.
The U.S. and the Taliban have held several rounds of negotiations in the past year on issues including a U.S. troop withdrawal, a cease-fire, intra-Afghan negotiations to follow and Taliban guarantees that Afghanistan will not be a launch pad for global terror attacks.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 20, 2019 2:33 p.m.
US envoy to resume talks with Taliban on ending Afghan war
- June 30, 2019 midnight
Taliban, US open talks in effort to end war
- January 31, 2019 midnight
Trump warned of Afghan pullout risks
- August 18, 2019 6:04 p.m.
Islamic State claims bombing at Kabul wedding that killed 63
- June 25, 2019 2:23 p.m.
Pompeo: US hopes for Afghan peace pact before Sept 1
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.