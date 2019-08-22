Study notes 14 areas needing better coordination between air base, community

VIENNA

A draft version of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Joint Land Use Study identifies 14 areas where the station and community could benefit from better coordination of their needs and interests.

Its goal is to identify ways to make the reserve station stronger and better able to be assigned missions into the future and avoid the next round of base closings. YARS is the Mahoning Valley’s third-largest employer, with nearly 1,900 people assigned there.

In the area of anti-terrorism, the study says “current world conditions” make it necessary for military installations to meet more restrictive standards, such as moving utilities to a more centralized location on the base and enhanced security protocols between the station, Trumbull County and Vienna Township “to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated security and safety response.”

It says there is a need for greater coordination of communications among emergency management in surrounding communities and the station. For example, the use of multiple radio frequencies can reduce the effectiveness of those communications.

Based on remarks offered by citizens at a February meeting and from Vienna Township Trustee Phil Pegg, the most significant impact of the study will be changes in Vienna.

