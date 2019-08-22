S&P reaffirms Mahoning County's bond rating
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County’s AA- bond rating was reaffirmed by Standard and Poor’s, county officials announced.
“This means we did not have to buy insurance again this year to get a higher rating,” Auditor Ralph Meacham told commissioners during that board’s regular meeting this morning. “Our debt leverage is very much in control. It’s really a testament to how well we’re working together and how responsible everyone’s been.”
Officials also discussed Monday’s meeting on a $1.5 million proposal to re-open Youngstown Developmental Center in Mineral Ridge, touting perceived support from the Ohio governor’s office.
“We’re at a place where all we need is [to be] a little flush with cash so we can improve the facilities on campus and turn the lights on,” said Sarah Lown, finance director for the Western Reserve Port Authority, which plans to eventually own and manage the property.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
