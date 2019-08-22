School safety center begins work today
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Ohio is creating a school safety center to help prevent and address violence involving schools and students.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Wednesday to create the Ohio School Safety Center as a division of Ohio Homeland Security. He says it begins its work today with seven state employees.
DeWine says the center also will review school safety plans, promote an existing tip line, help train schools’ threat-assessment teams and share best practices and training opportunities on school safety through a website and an annual summit.
It’s being funded through existing budget allocations.
