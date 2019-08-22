POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Aug. 16

Drugs: A traffic stop on Clingan Road reportedly led to the discovery of a bag that contained 19 grams of suspected marijuana.

Aug. 18

Harassment: A Poland woman said she was being harassed via telecommunications while in the 2600 block of Center Road.

BOARDMAN

Aug. 15

Domestic violence: Monica L. Myers, 40, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, was charged with the crime after her boyfriend alleged that while sleeping on a couch, Myers struck his face and scratched his neck, evidently after having found a dating app on the victim’s iPhone.

Theft: A woman reported about $1,000 worth of tennis shoes and clothing missing from her Glenwood Avenue apartment.

Theft: A 13-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing $215 worth of shirts and shorts from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Threats: Police were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of Steven S. Kelly of Chapel Hill Drive, Youngstown, who was charged with making domestic-violence threats and violating a protection order. Earlier this month, his wife, of South Schenley Avenue, alleged Kelly, 48, came to her residence and threatened the accuser, in violation of a protection order she had filed that’s in effect until August 2023, a report stated.

Stolen property: Canfield police handed to Boardman authorities Kimberly D. Soccorsi, 40, who faced three felony receiving-stolen-property charges after having been a suspect in an Aug. 6 shoplifting situation at Walmart. In the Morgantown, W.Va., woman’s purse that day was an assortment of Ohio operating licenses, credit cards, a checkbook and Social Security cards that belonged to other people not associated with her, a report showed.

Theft: Two Youngstown boys, 12 and 14, were accused of stealing $47 worth of items, including a pair of slippers, from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Aug. 16

Arrest: Officers answered a call about a vehicle that had struck an apartment building in the 5300 block of Southern Boulevard before pulling over Joseph N. Mondora, 48, and charging him with operating a vehicle impaired and failure to comply with police after saying he initially failed to stop for them. Mondora, of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, registered a 0.306 blood-alcohol content, nearly four times over Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, and has six prior OVI convictions, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: A Griswold Drive woman reported someone had shot a window to her car with a BB gun.

Drug paraphernalia: Marquis L. Bebbs of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia after police had pulled him over on Southern Boulevard. Bebbs, 34, had a small digital scale with suspected narcotics residue, they alleged.

Theft: A Terrace Drive man noticed about $2,000 worth of tools had been removed from his vehicle.

Employee theft: An official with Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road, alleged a worker stole 24 pieces of merchandise valued at $507 that included a pair of sunglasses from the big-box store by concealing the items in a suitcase.

Harassment: A Hopkins Road woman alleged her son called her 29 times in an effort to harass her.

Theft: A man reported a United Parcel Service package delivered to his Aravesta Avenue apartment was removed from a hallway in the apartment complex.

Theft: Jeffrey A. Woods, 44, of Woodview Avenue, Boardman, was charged in the theft of $50 worth of undergarments and hair dye from Walmart.

Arrest: Officers responded to a report that someone had driven through a yard in the 5400 block of Youngstown-Poland Road before charging Jeffrey C. Hayslett, 30, of Stone Mountain, Ga., with operating a vehicle impaired. Hayslett refused to undergo a breath test, a report said.

Burglary: Authorities charged Daniel A. Dilling, 25, of Carter Circle, Boardman, with burglary, criminal damaging and disorderly conduct while intoxicated after two neighbors alleged Dilling continually kicked and slammed into their door in an effort to forcibly enter their apartment, resulting in damage to the door. An intoxicated Dilling apparently was convinced he lived there, a report indicated.

Theft: Derrick G. McIntosh, 50, of Carroll Street, Youngstown, was charged with taking $51 worth of merchandise from a Get Go gas station, 133 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: Darren L. Boatwright, 25, of Parkcliffe Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on three theft warrants, one of which was related to a July 15 shoplifting situation at Walmart, in which $32 worth of property was taken.

Truck theft: A Mathews Road man reported his 2003 GMC Sonora had been taken without permission.

Aug. 17

Arrest: Officers responded to a dispute on Erskine Avenue, where they took custody of Richard W. Avers, 25, of Erskine, Boardman. He was wanted on a Hubbard warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Assault: An Indianola Road man and a friend told officers that while at a Market Street gas station, his former girlfriend and her current boyfriend tried to strike him but missed, and that they hit the friend in the chest and stomach.

Citation: Officers received information about a man running into traffic near Applewood Boulevard, then cited Ian P. Verdream, 23, of Trailwood Drive, Boardman, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Verdream also was waving his arms in the air and yelling, a report indicated.

Criminal damaging: A Chicago man staying at a Tiffany Boulevard motel noticed a passenger-side window to his vehicle was broken. Damage was estimated at $500.

Domestic violence: Torry D. Cato, 24, who listed addresses on Carter Circle in Boardman and Norwood Avenue in Youngstown, was charged after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument about their relationship, Cato struck her three times in the face with a cellphone, leaving swelling and redness near her eyes. He also was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Theft: Shawndez P. Thompson of West Marion Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge after police alleged Thompson, 28, stole two $25 shirts from Macy’s.

Theft: Kimberly L. Davis, 47, was charged after authorities alleged Davis, of Shadow Oak Drive, Youngstown, took about $70 worth of clothing from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft by deception: A Canterbury Lane man told police a woman who represents a business that sells a variety of merchandise came to his residence to make several offers on some costume jewelry in the home before the man called his wife, who was initially reluctant but eventually relented and agreed to sell the woman two pieces for $100. After learning one of them was worth a lot more, the man contacted the woman, who claimed the item had been lost, when he said he wanted it sold back to him.

Assault: A Colwyn Court man alleged a neighbor shoved him in the chest as they encountered each other in their apartment building, causing the accuser to stumble backward into a set of mailboxes.

Theft: The front license plate was removed from a car in the 8400 block of Crystal Drive.

Theft: Authorities charged Isaiah M. McBride, 23, with theft and menacing after alleging the Charleston, W.Va., man threatened to hit employees at Walgreens Pharmacy, 7295 Market St., from which he reportedly stole a bottle of body wash and a pack of socks.

Aug. 18

Burglary: Three men reportedly entered an apartment in the 50 block of Shields Road, then took three flat-screen TVs and a hand bag.

Domestic violence: A 15-year-old Boardman boy faced a charge when his mother alleged the teen slapped her multiple times after she had told him to clean part of the residence.

Fraud: A pharmacist with Walmart pharmacy told police someone phoned in a fake prescription for three types of drugs.

Menacing/criminal damaging: A manager with Family Dollar, 4030 Market St., reported a customer threatened her after the accuser had refused to sell her tobacco products without a state form of identification. The irate customer also threw items onto the floor, the manager further alleged.

Theft: A man discovered a stack of 40 folding chairs missing from his Griswold Drive home.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly stole a $188 carpet scrubber from Walmart.

Trespassing: A man told police his sister came to his Aylesboro Avenue home in an effort to speak with him, which was in violation of a June 6 trespassing warning for her to stay away.

Vandalism: A table at which five customers sat at Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave., was scratched after someone evidently used a pen to make a drawing and damage the surface.

Fraud: A Forest Park Drive woman reported she was scammed into sending two rings valued at $10,000 that had been posted for sale online before she received a phony email address saying she also needed to send $700 worth of gift cards via PayPal.

Theft: A township woman told officers a $2,000 laptop computer was stolen during an estate sale in the 1200 block of Barbie Drive.

Aug. 19

Vehicle theft: A Boardman man reported his Ford E-350 work van stolen at the Boardman Plaza on U.S. Route 224.

Assault: A Glenwood Avenue woman told authorities a man against whom she had a protection order pulled into her driveway and tried to spray her with pepper spray but missed.

Vandalism: Someone wrote graffiti that was racist in nature on the front entrance to an apartment building in the 80 block of Lemans Drive.

Criminal mischief: A 14-year-old township boy faced a criminal-mischief charge after police received a complaint that four juveniles had tossed rocks at a window to a business in the 7300 block of Market Street. The teen admitted having thrown the rocks, officers alleged.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 4900 block of Southern Boulevard was found with a smashed front windshield and driver’s-side door window. The repair estimate was $800.