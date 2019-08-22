Pennsylvania OKs $3.8M to treat PFAS in drinking water
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is marshaling more money to improve water treatment in suburban Philadelphia communities where testing has shown tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers.
Gov. Tom Wolf today announced a $3.8 million grant, and urged the federal government to clean up the compounds called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.
Contamination in suburban Philadelphia is traced to contaminated groundwater and storm water from two military bases in Bucks and Montgomery counties, Horsham Air Guard Station and the former Naval Air Warfare Center.
Earlier this year, the state approved a $5 million grant for the Warminster Municipal Authority.
Wolf’s administration is sampling drinking water statewide for PFAS and is working on a state drinking-water limit for PFAS and a cleanup plan.
