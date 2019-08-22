Pa. woman sought in street brawl now facing murder charge
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman accused of stabbing two sisters during a street brawl in Philadelphia this week has been charged with murder.
City police say 19-year-old Tianna Thomas remains at large, along with seven women who allegedly took part in the confrontation that broke out about 11:30 p.m. Monday and was captured on video.
Authorities say Thomas repeatedly stabbed 23-year-old Shawntae Garrison and 28-year-old Tayshawn Layton. Garrison died a short time later, while Layton remained hospitalized today in critical condition.
A motive for the stabbings remains under investigation. Authorities say Thomas lived across the street from the sisters.
Besides the murder count, Thomas is also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges. The other seven women could face conspiracy charges and/or more serious counts.
