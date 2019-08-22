Pa. man faces charges in 5-year-old boy’s shooting death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A man who authorities say was caring for a young boy who apparently shot himself with a gun inside an SUV is now facing several counts in the youth’s death.
York police say 27-year-old city resident Adrian Moye is charged with felony drug possession, child endangerment and weapons possession. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
The counts stem from the death of 5-year-old Elias Dowlatram on Tuesday. Authorities say the York boy died from a gunshot wound to the head, but they haven’t determined if the death was a homicide or an accident.
Another child who was also in the SUV was not hurt.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 27, 2012 2:45 p.m.
Columbus boy, 14, charged in accidental shooting of friend
- August 10, 2016 9:41 a.m.
2 kids charged in shooting death of 12-year-old New York boy
- September 12, 2014 12:48 p.m.
Ohio man could face death penalty in child death
- October 18, 2002 midnight
Teachers plan vote
- September 11, 2017 midnight
Texas man charged with putting wife’s body in SUV indicted
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.