Rise Recovery facilities are in Warren and Liberty

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

ONE Health Ohio conducted a symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its two recently opened Rise Recovery facilities that provide behavioral health treatment for people 12 and older.

Rise Recovery, which offers a medication-assisted treatment program, is housed at 1032 E. Market St., Warren, which opened June 4; and at 3132 Belmont Ave., Liberty, which opened Jan. 9.

Patient hours for the Liberty facility on Tuesdays are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 5 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Patient hours at the Warren facility are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, and Saturdays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

To contact RISE Recovery in Warren and Liberty, call 844-652-8219.

“Our teams provide individualized comprehensive care,” said Christopher Broderick, nurse practitioner and director of the program.

“We believe in the integration of health services, including medical, dental and behavioral health,” said Dr. Maria Kowal, medical director of ONE Health Ohio.

“We saw a need in the community to help combat the opioid crisis and opened these facilities. We are pioneering, in this area, the treatment of adolescents who are suffering from the disease of addiction,” said Dr. Kowal, a pediatrician.

“Our mission at Rise is to reduce the impact of addiction in the Mahoning Valley by expanding prevention and treatment. We realized that we needed to devote more resources toward addiction services,” she said.

ONE Health Ohio, which was started in 1986, has developed a number of clinics in the Mahoning Valley and has opened two facilities through Rise Recovery, said Dr. Ronald Dwinnells, president and chief executive officer of ONE Health Ohio.

“I’m very proud of this organization and its employees,” said Dr. Dwinnells.