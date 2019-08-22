Mill Creek Park roads closed for Sunday's Panerathon


August 22, 2019 at 9:20a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — These Mill Creek Park roads will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for the 10th annual Panerathon road race: Price Road, Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens, West Glacier Drive, West Drive and Slippery Rock Bridge.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000