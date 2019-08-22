Mill Creek Park roads closed for Sunday's Panerathon
YOUNGSTOWN — These Mill Creek Park roads will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 7 a.m. until noon Sunday for the 10th annual Panerathon road race: Price Road, Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens, West Glacier Drive, West Drive and Slippery Rock Bridge.
