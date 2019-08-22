Youngstown man charged after pointing gun at man’s head

Staff report

LIBERTY

Police charged a Youngstown man for pointing a gun at another man’s head a month after he had been released from jail on charges of aggravated menacing and using weapons while intoxicated.

A man told police he had recently served time in jail with Michael Stracener, 56, and Stracener bonded him out of jail. Stracener then allowed the man to move into Stracener’s Parkwood Avenue home.

On Tuesday, the man called police and reported that when he returned home that night, Stracener held a revolver to his head, cocked it and yelled at him to get out.

Stracener had been under the influence of alcohol, the report said.

The man pushed past Stacener, grabbed his dog, and ran, he told police.

No bond was set for Stracener during his arraignment Wednesday in Girard Municipal Court on charges of aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated and domestic violence. He pleaded not guilty.

Stracener had served eight days in the Trumbull County jail in July on charges of disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated and criminal trespass. The pistol connected to those charges was destroyed.

He is once again in county jail.