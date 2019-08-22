Man arrested after South Side accident

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said it took several doses of the opiate antidote naloxone early Wednesday evening to revive an Edwards Street man who was arrested on three counts of child endangering after an accident in the 900 block of Woodford Avenue on the South Side.

Adrian McDowell, 34, also had a warrant for drug charges from Mahoning County Area Court, reports said. He is in the Mahoning County jail.

Police responding to the accident about 7:10 p.m. found a crowd surrounding McDowell as paramedics tried to revive him, reports said. Reports said he had several packets of suboxone in his pockets and he told police he has a prescription, but he took two painkillers he bought a nearby gas station just before a car he was driving with three children inside collided with a parked car.

The children were placed with a relative, reports said.