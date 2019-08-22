Kodak Black pleads guilty in federal weapons case
MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.
Black entered the change of plea in Miami federal court today, months after he had pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors in May charged the 22-year-old rapper for crimes including falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. Prosecutors say a weapon purchased by Black was found at the scene of a South Florida shooting.
Authorities say he could face up to eight years in prison. A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was a danger to the community based on his lengthy criminal record. Black has remained in a federal detention center in Miami since his arrest.
The rapper also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states. He is known for the singles "ZeZe" and "Roll in Peace."
More like this from vindy.com
- May 29, 2019 10:05 p.m.
Judge: Kodak Black should remain jailed until trial
- May 15, 2019 12:30 p.m.
Rapper Kodak Black pleads not guilty to weapons charges
- May 13, 2019 3:52 p.m.
Rapper Kodak Black facing federal gun charge
- November 2, 2010 3:51 p.m.
T.I.’s wife pleads not guilty to drug possesion
- April 18, 2019 2:01 p.m.
Rapper Kodak Black arrested at border in upstate New York
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.