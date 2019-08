Jalon Allen receives 18 years in prison for 2016 homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — The first of two defendants to be sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a 2016 murder was given an 18-year prison sentence by Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Jalon Allen, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence for the September 2016 shooting death of Andre Harrison, 34, in a Kensington Avenue home.

Allen's pleas headed off a trial that was to begin this week. The sentence was agreed upon between the attorneys.

A co-defendant, David Oliver, 26, is expected to be sentenced later today. He is expected to receive a sentence of 21 years to life.